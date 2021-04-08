“Grow an Extra Row” of produce to help the hungry

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As spring arrives and the weather warms up, maybe you’re getting ready to start gardening again.

The Salt Lake County Health Department is asking people to “Grow an Extra Row” of produce to give to food banks. The initiative aims to provide healthy food to those in need.

Anni McKinnon from the Salt Lake County Health Department joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the new program.

