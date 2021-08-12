Granite School District is making sure kids have a safe school year

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Many Utah students are less than a week away from the start of the new school year. For the Granite School District, students go back to class on Monday, August 16th.

Some parents, students, and teachers are worried about safety when it comes to the upcoming in-person school year, but the Granite School District says they are taking precautions to keep everyone safe.

Ben Horsley, the director of communications and community outreach for the Granite School District, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about their safety plans this year.

