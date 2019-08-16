VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Squares’ kicks off a third season

VH1’s Hip Hop Squares is VH1’s version of the classic game show “HOLLYWOOD SQUARES.” Featuring the biggest names in hip hop, comedy and entertainment as they “come to play and stay to party,” celebrity contestants will match wits and test their pop culture knowledge with the superstar squares.

This season’s celebrity guests include Ice Cube, T.I., Rick Ross, Ray J, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Nene Leakes, Deon Cole, Tamar Braxton, Jordyn Woods, Lori Harvey and many more.

