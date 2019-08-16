VH1’s Hip Hop Squares is VH1’s version of the classic game show “HOLLYWOOD SQUARES.” Featuring the biggest names in hip hop, comedy and entertainment as they “come to play and stay to party,” celebrity contestants will match wits and test their pop culture knowledge with the superstar squares.
This season’s celebrity guests include Ice Cube, T.I., Rick Ross, Ray J, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Nene Leakes, Deon Cole, Tamar Braxton, Jordyn Woods, Lori Harvey and many more.
What others are clicking on:
- Stop the Bleed campaign aims to reduce deaths from uncontrolled bleeding
- VH1’s ‘Hip Hop Squares’ kicks off a third season
- ‘Blinded by the Light’ leads a variety of new films at the box office
- SLCPD to release body cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting
- Family: Utah County man missing since Sunday in Bitterroot Mountains in Montana found