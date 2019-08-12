Tubi August releases

8/12/2019 – Blockbusters are coming to Tubi for streaming in August: Thelma & Louise, Four Weddings and a Funeral, Bridget Jones’s Diary.

Tubi is always free and available on 25 different devices for the 20 million people who use the service each month.



The funny and charming Aussie Maude Garrett is a popular TV and radio host, producer, voice actor and creator of “geeky” content. After a successful career in Australian Television and moving into radio to host the Hot 30 Countdown nationwide, Maude decided it was time to set her sights on Los Angeles. As the host of The Hot Hits Live From LA, Maude was a staple at every major red-carpet premiere where she interviewed the world’s biggest stars including Angelina Jolie and Matt Damon. Focusing on her true passion (“being a nerd”), Maude launched Geek Bomb, the popular online destination and YouTube channel (with over 100K subscribers), focusing on movies, TV, comic books, video games & more.