Summer Under The Stars returns to TCM

TCM will show 24 hours of movies from 31 different stars, one for every day of the month. Here are just a few you should look out for…

Lena Horne – the inspiring story of a woman of color who refused to be stereotyped, but was often relegated to smaller roles (Aug. 6 on TCM)
Ava Gardner – the beautiful bombshell whose beauty often got in the way of directors taking her seriously (Aug. 8 on TCM)
Rita Moreno – a first-timer to Summer Under The Stars and another great woman who blazed a trail… many are familiar with West Side Story, but not her wider career (Aug. 10 on TCM)
Dustin Hoffman – another first-timer, a modern actor who was an unconventional star (Aug. 25 on TCM)
Walter Brennan – an example of a character actor people might recognize but not know much about, and how we shouldn’t overlook people who weren’t big-name lead actors (Aug. 27 on TCM)

