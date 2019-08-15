New series of ‘Hyperdrive’ on Netflix

8/15/2019 – Hyperdrive “looks like the best new car show in decades,” according to The Drive. The series is filmed in Rochester, New York, on a crazy obstacle course that competitors must navigate while driving modified cars. But it’s not just about the cars and obstacles, it’s about the people behind the wheel.

Fielding Shredder (yes – his real name) is a driving instructor at Rally School in Austin, TX.

Brittany Williams is from Lewisville, TX, and is currently one of the top female drifters in the Lone Star state. She’s even getting married at a drifting competition.

Aaron Parker of Quartz Hill, CA, currently works works three jobs to support his family: a Dodger Stadium employee, a mechanic for Formula Drift and sells car parts on the side. He was raised by a single mom who fostered 38 babies over the years and adopted 5 special needs infants.

Faruk Kugay is a part time pizza deliveryman in San Francisco who earned his Pro1 license last year, who has worked a multitude of odd jobs to support his racing dream.