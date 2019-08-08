Interior design game, ‘Vineyard Valley’

8/8/2019 – If you love playing games on your phone, you’re not alone. There are more than1.8 billion mobile game players worldwide and generated over $75 billion in revenue last year.*

Genevieve will explain why she is expanding her talents into mobile games. The interior designer’s soulful style has been featured on some 20 lifestyle and decorating shows around the world from Netflix’s “Stay Here”, Bravo’s “Best Room Wins”, to TLC’s “Trading Spaces” as well as a designer of her own collections for home ranging from wall coverings and rugs to furniture and fabric.

She’s partnered with Jam City, a global leader in mobile entertainment, on Vineyard Valley and is lending her design eye and expertise to the game to make it fun and realistic for players who can renovate their own vineyard resort.

