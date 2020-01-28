Protecting your phone from potential hackers

After Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had his phone hacked it had some wondering if it could happen to them as well.
Christopher Krause, a local tech expert, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about phone hacking and how users can protect themselves.
To learn more about technology and it’s applications in Utah, visit the TechLife Coach’s website.
What others are reading:
- Court docs: Man accused of kidnapping Hunter High student previously convicted of attempted murder
- Eric Gordon scores 50 as Houston ends Utah’s 9-game home win streak, 126-117
- Chief justice: Jail and prisons are our states’ new de facto mental institutions
- Suspect arrested in connection with reported abduction near West Valley high school identified
- Bail set at $4M for Grantsville teen charged in family slayings