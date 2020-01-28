Protecting your phone from potential hackers

GMU - Featured On
Posted: / Updated:

After Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos had his phone hacked it had some wondering if it could happen to them as well.

Christopher Krause, a local tech expert, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about phone hacking and how users can protect themselves.

To learn more about technology and it’s applications in Utah, visit the TechLife Coach’s website.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss