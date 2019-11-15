‘Ford V Ferrari’ is a wonderful recreation of history

New movies out this week include a reboot of a classic T.V. series and a recreation of one of the greatest races of all time. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his reviews which are included below.

Charlie’s Angels

When a systems tech discovers a dangerous technology is stolen, it’s up to The Townsend Agency and Charlie’s Angels to recover it and save the world.

Written, directed and starring Elizabeth Banks, “Charlie’s Angels” is a one dimensional movie which never offers any substance. Each of the ‘angels’ seem to be on their own adventure and there’s never a feeling of teamwork in the story.

In fact, the plot revolves around the ‘Bosley’ character, played by Banks, more than the actual angels. The fight and stunt scenes are lackluster and badly choreographed. The film is riddled with silly dialogue, one-liners and frivolous camerawork.

In the end nothing in this film worked. Pass it by.

It gets an F and is rated PG-13.

Ford V Ferrari

In 1966 designer Carroll Shelby and legendary driver Ken Miles were charged with building a race car that could beat Ferrari’s car during the 24 hours of Le Mans.

Whether you’re a race fan or not, this is that underdog story of American ingenuity and unbridled determination overcoming personal and professional failures, corporate interference and even sabotage.

Director James Mangold perfectly centers the story on both Shelby and Miles’ journey and takes the viewer not only onto the race track, but into the minds of these men who changed racing history.

“Ford v Ferrari” is a love letter to anyone who has the desire and fortitude to try and keep trying, despite the odds and whatever obstacles are in the way.

The film gets an A and rated PG-13.

