‘1917’ shows why it is already an award winner

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) ‘1917’ may only just becoming to wide release in theaters but it’s already won one major award.

Film critic Tony Toscano tells us why the award is well deserved, as well as reviewing other top movies coming out for the weekend.

Like a Boss

In the film, two friends create a cosmetics company and get an offer to sell it to a large corporation.

“Like a Boss,” is a modern screwball comedy. A raunchy ‘buddy picture’ with a lot of sight gags and one-liners as the film offers a frantic pace.

Between laughing and rolling my eyes, I ended up enjoying “Like a Boss.”

It gets a B and is rated R

Underwater

A crew of research scientists battle an unknown enemy.

“Underwater” is a better-than-expected close quarters sci-fi film, but relies too much on tried and true formulaic scriptwriting and offers nothing new or exciting to the genre.

Likewise, Kristen Stewart and the cast deliver average, ‘take no chances’ performances as they muddle through to the film’s less than exciting ending.

In the end “Underwater” is just another run of the mill sci-fi message movie.

It gets a C and is rated PG-13.

1917

Two British soldiers are given a nearly impossible task of getting a message through to the front lines to save 1600 soldiers.

Both cinematographer Roger Deakins and director Sam Mendes have given us a masterfully crafted and beautifully shot movie that intelligently conveys the horrors of war and honor of self-sacrifice. The film is edited to give the impression it was shot in two long takes to recreate the real-time escalation of war on the battlefield.

“1917” is a must-see film and you must see it on a large screen format.

It gets an A and is rated R.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON: