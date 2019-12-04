SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – During the holidays it’s important to remember those in need. This season the American Red Cross is encouraging people to “give something that means something.” Rich Woodruff from the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to explain what that means.
To learn more visit the American Red Cross website.
