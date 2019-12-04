Live Now
President Trump impeachment hearings & analysis: House Judiciary Committee takes over

Give something that means something

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – During the holidays it’s important to remember those in need. This season the American Red Cross is encouraging people to “give something that means something.” Rich Woodruff from the Utah Red Cross joined Good Morning Utah to explain what that means.

To learn more visit the American Red Cross website.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories