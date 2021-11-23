Getting into the holiday spirit with some classic Christmas movies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – This week starts that time of year families get into the holiday spirit, and the Salt Lake County Library has a fun way to do it.

If you or your kids are a bit of a grinch, the library wants to help you enjoy the holidays with the showing of four Christmas classics.

The Grinch is just one of several the library is now showing for free to let you dive into the spirit of the season.

Joining Good Morning Utah to tell us more about the holiday classics you can watch is Marissa Hodges with the Salt Lake County Library.

