Getting hunting permits during the pandemic

Utah (ABC4 News) – The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way people do a lot of things and that includes hunting in Utah. Those interested in hunting deer or elk this year will have to buy their permits online. Mark Hadley from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the changes.
If you are interested in purchasing a hunting or fishing permit, visit the DWR website.
