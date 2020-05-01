Get ‘Schooled’ on these recommendations for streaming

(ABC4 News) — If you are looking for something new to watch this weekend, film critic Tony Toscano has you covered. He joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the Goldberg’s spin-off, Schooled, and other shows you can stream online.
Latest Posts:
- Five must-haves for Mother’s Day!
- Smith’s stores to extend operating hours
- Officials warn public to take precautions as they prepare for busy fire season in Southwest Utah
- Utah Fire Info warns drivers warming weather can start wildfires
- Help design Salt Lake City’s new flag