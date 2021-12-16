Get ready for ‘The Last Hurrah’ New Years Eve holiday festival

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Believe it or not, we’re two and a half weeks away from New Year’s Eve.

That means it’s almost time for a celebration in downtown Salt Lake City and once again The Gateway is hosting its annual “Last Hurrah.”



The last hurrah is Utah’s largest New Year’s Eve festival and organizers are planning on a lot of activities and entertainment for the whole family.

Joining Good Morning Utah to share what you can expect is Jacklyn Briggs with The Gateway and Lucas Goodrich with The Blocks who’s organizing the last hurrah.

For more information click here.