Get ready for the 2020 census

One of the most important events of next year will be the 2020 census. The official population count determines a lot of import factors for a city from impacts on the workforce to the amount of federal funding they can get. To break it down, Hailey Leek, the Salt Lake City Census Coordinator, and Jacob Maxwell, from the SLC Department of Economic Development, joined Good Morning Utah to explain what people can expect.
To learn more, visit slc.gov/census.
