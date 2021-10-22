Get into the Halloween spirit with Utah’s Fear Factory haunted house

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – With Halloween a little over a week away, many Utahns want to know how they can get in the holiday spirit.

The Fear factory is a massive haunted house in Salt Lake City and is one of the most popular Halloween attractions in the state. It brings in thousands of people every year — and is perfect for those trying to enjoy the spooky season.

Joining Good Morning Utah for more information on this year’s Fear Factory is General Manager Spencer Terry and one of the haunted house actors.

For more information click here.