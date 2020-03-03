Get Curious at The County Library

The County Library offers events for all ages including the smallest of learners, babies and toddlers. On Saturday, March 7, The County Library will host a Get Curious event for small learners at the Viridian Event Center. Public relations coordinator Jeff Buydos joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the event.
To learn more about this and other events, visit The County Library’s website.
