Get a taste of ‘Brewtah’ with a new brewery pass

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is often referred to as the capitol of “Brewtah.”

With a fast growing brewpub scene, breweries and pubs want people to try the best of Utah’s beer scene.

Visit Salt Lake partnered with 14 different breweries to create a discount pass for people interested in sampling the area.

Katie Van Riper with Visit Salt Lake joined Good Morning Utah to talk about their Salt Lake Brewery Pass.

