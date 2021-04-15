Get a healthy dose of the outdoors with Park RX Utah’s new challenge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake County is leading the way to prescribe Utahns a healthy dose of the outdoors.

Their program called Park RX Utah helps prescribe parks and outdoor recreational sites for people to exercise and manage their physical and mental health.

Park RX Utah started their outdoor challenge-themed “Break from Isolation, Enjoy Outdoor Exploration” today.

Sarah Kinnison from the Salt Lake County Health Department and Megan Zollinger from Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the challenge and the program.

From April 15–25, Utahns can participate in the week-long, statewide challenge by:

Building a team of 3–5 members Downloading the GooseChase mobile app Joining “Park Rx Utah’s Park Rx Day Challenge” on the mobile app Completing missions to earn points

Depending on how many points each team gathers, participants will have the opportunity to win prizes such as a Utah State Parks pass, a RTIC Cooler, hammocks, Backcountry and REI Gift Cards and much more. Winners will be announced online on April 26.

