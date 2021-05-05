Garth Brooks talks about his upcoming tour stop in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Country music legend Garth Brooks is coming to Salt Lake City.

He’ll be performing at the Rice-Eccles Stadium on July 17.

Brooks joined Good Morning Utah to talk about his upcoming tour, what he likes about performing in Salt Lake City, and even his favorite cookie flavor.

Tickets to see Garth Brooks at the Rice-Eccles Stadium on July 17th go on sale Thursday, May 6th at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks.

If you want to enter to win tickets to see Brooks in July, click here.