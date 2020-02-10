Fun experiments to do with the kids this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is coming up and a group called Mad Science wants you to make it a fun and educational holiday. Laurie Larsen, from Mad Science, joined Good Morning Utah to show off some experiments you can do at home with the kids.
To learn more you can visit Mad Science’s website.
