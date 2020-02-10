Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now

Fun experiments to do with the kids this Valentine’s Day

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

Valentine’s Day is coming up and a group called Mad Science wants you to make it a fun and educational holiday. Laurie Larsen, from Mad Science, joined Good Morning Utah to show off some experiments you can do at home with the kids.

To learn more you can visit Mad Science’s website.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss