SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Red Cross is providing free resources for U.S. veterans, their families and their caretakers.

Adam Whitaker, the regional chief development director for the Utah Red Cross and a veteran, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss free resiliency training sessions.

The training is all virtual and you can sign up online on the Red Cross’s website.

