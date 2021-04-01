Fraud lawyer breaks down case against ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ star

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” star Jen Shah and her assistant Stuart Smith are facing two charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud with telemarketing and conspiracy to commit money laundering.

The case has been receiving massive amounts of attention this week, and fraud attorney David Fleck joined Good Morning Utah to break it all down.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.