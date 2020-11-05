Food Trucks handling the COVID-19 Pandemic

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As we continue to battle the COVID-19 Pandemic in Utah and around the world, one of the most deeply impacted industries continues to be the food and beverage sector.

Food trucks however, continue to be a popular option for chefs and entrepreneurs looking to capitalize on their flexibility.

Will Wright from Salt Lake City’s Business Development team joined Good Morning Utah to talk about a new food truck guide.

For more information, click here.