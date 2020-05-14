1  of  2
Live Now
Utah’s Coronavirus Briefing with Governor Herbert and Dr. Angela Dunn Watch Midday Live Now

Food distribution at Finch Lane Gallery

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A gallery to show case local artists is fulfilling a different function as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The gallery, home to the Salt Lake City Arts Council, is being used as a location to distribute food for families in need. Felicia Baca, director for the council, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the program.

To learn more about the Salt Lake City Arts Council, visit their website.

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Updates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story