Food distribution at Finch Lane Gallery

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — A gallery to show case local artists is fulfilling a different function as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. The gallery, home to the Salt Lake City Arts Council, is being used as a location to distribute food for families in need. Felicia Baca, director for the council, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the program.
To learn more about the Salt Lake City Arts Council, visit their website.
