Red Cross flood app could save your life

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – St. George experienced a nasty storm on Sunday, Aug. 23 and it caused flash flooding.

Cars were underwater and intersections turned into ponds.

The Red Cross has a free flood app that could save your life if you are all of a sudden caught in this type of situation.

Rich Woodruff from the Utah Red Cross came on Good Morning Utah to talk about the app and how the Red Cross is preparing to help those along the Gulf Coast who will be impacted by Hurricane Laura.

Rich says they need volunteers this hurricane season.

If you would like to volunteer or learn more about the Red Cross, click here.