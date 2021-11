MOAB, Utah (ABC4) - It has been nearly three months since Cindy Sue Hunter found the bodies of her friends, Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, at a campsite near Moab, Utah. Despite the ongoing investigation by local and federal officials, questions remain.

Schulte and Turner were last seen on the night of Friday, August 13, at a bar in Moab. Days later, Schulte and Turner were found dead at a campsite near Moab. In early September, a warrant detailing what officers found when they arrived at the campsite six days later offered new insight into the case. Among the new details were how Schulte and Turner were found in a nearby creek, with multiple gunshot wounds.