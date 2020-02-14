Over the years Utah has become one of the most popular locations in the world to film movies. The Motion Picture Association of Utah is celebrating film in Utah with Film Day at the state Capitol building.
Carolyn Leone, president of the MPAU, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the event and film in Utah.
To learn more visit the MPAU’s website.
What others are clicking on:
- Film Day on the Hill
- Don’t feed deer or other Utah wildlife
- 5th straight sellout for season-opening Daytona 500
- Logano, Byron win Daytona 500 qualifying races
- President Trump to give command to start engines at Daytona