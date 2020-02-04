Famous Dave’s enters the chicken sandwich wars

A famous name in BBQ is entering the chicken sandwich war. Famous Dave’s says their chicken sandwich named “Iris’ Comback Chicken sandwich”, after Dave’s mother, is the best in nation. Good Morning Utah got to try it for themselves and weigh in on the topic.
Visit Famous Dave’s website to find the restaurant nearest to you.
