Family honors the life of a Utah high schooler with blood drives

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One family in Utah is honoring the life of a girl who was always there for others.

Faith Pitts was an 18-year-old girl who died last year after she was rushed to the hospital with a blood clot in her lungs. She received 110 units of blood, all the available blood in the area, but it wasn’t enough to save her life.

Now her sister, Heather Dupaix, is hosting blood drives to honor Faith’s memory.

Heather and her mom Lisa Pitts joined Good Morning Utah along with Sheri Van Bibber, the account manager for the Utah Red Cross, to talk about upcoming blood drives in memory of Faith.

