Enjoy free concerts in Salt Lake City during ‘Mondays in the Park’

Good Morning Utah

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is bringing a live concert series downtown for the remainder of the summer.

“Mondays in the Park” is a free concert series showcasing traditional folk music and cultural dances. It will talk place on Monday nights starting on August 16 and it will run through September.

Kellie Call, the performing art program manager for the Salt Lake City Arts Council, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about what people can expect at the concert series.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Utah Coronavirus

More Coronavirus Updates

IN FOCUS

More In Focus

Justice Files

More Justice Files