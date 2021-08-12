Enjoy free concerts in Salt Lake City during ‘Mondays in the Park’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City is bringing a live concert series downtown for the remainder of the summer.

“Mondays in the Park” is a free concert series showcasing traditional folk music and cultural dances. It will talk place on Monday nights starting on August 16 and it will run through September.

Kellie Call, the performing art program manager for the Salt Lake City Arts Council, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about what people can expect at the concert series.

