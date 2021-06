SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – If your kid is looking for a bit of magic in Salt Lake City? Look no further.

The Salt Lake County Library is creating its own Diagon Alley from Harry Potter for aspiring witches and wizards to create their own magical tools.

Kids can pick up “Take & Make” craft kits at any County Library location to make their own wands, quills, and more.

