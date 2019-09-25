Emergency app helps you stay prepared for a disaster

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Preparing for a disaster can always be a scary time.

Do you have everything you need in case one strikes?

The Utah Red Cross has an app that can help save your life.

Tim Tincher came on Good Morning Utah to tell us about the app.

The all-inclusive app combines more than 35 emergency alerts to help keep you safe in case of floods, thunderstorms, hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, wildfires and more.

The app also covers what to do in emergencies such as mudslides and snowstorms.

You can download the app on Google Play and the App Store.

For more information about the Red Cross, click here.