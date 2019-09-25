Emergency app helps you stay prepared for a disaster

Good Morning Utah

by: Josh Atkins

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Preparing for a disaster can always be a scary time.

Do you have everything you need in case one strikes?

The Utah Red Cross has an app that can help save your life.

Tim Tincher came on Good Morning Utah to tell us about the app.

The all-inclusive app combines more than 35 emergency alerts to help keep you safe in case of floods, thunderstorms, hurricanes, earthquakes, tornadoes, wildfires and more.

The app also covers what to do in emergencies such as mudslides and snowstorms.

You can download the app on Google Play and the App Store.

For more information about the Red Cross, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect

Thumbnail for the video titled "Behind The Badge: Photographer captures human side of those who serve and protect"

High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders

Thumbnail for the video titled "High school student leaders give survival tips and tricks to 5th and 6th graders"

Teen climate activist scolds world leaders at UN Climate Summit

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teen climate activist scolds world leaders at UN Climate Summit"

"I matter because..." and a self-portrait is reminding students to be themselves

Thumbnail for the video titled ""I matter because..." and a self-portrait is reminding students to be themselves"

The majority of car seats are installed wrong; here's what parents need to know

Thumbnail for the video titled "The majority of car seats are installed wrong; here's what parents need to know"

50 seasons of new fall shows

Thumbnail for the video titled "50 seasons of new fall shows"
More Video News

Don't Miss

The Mel Robbins Show

Trending Stories