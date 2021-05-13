Eat, sing and dance at Salt Lake City’s Living Traditions Festival

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One of Utah’s most popular festivals is making a return this summer.

The Salt Lake City Arts Council is bringing back their Living Traditions Festival for its 35th year.

The festival takes place over a handful of weekends from May to June, starting on May 15th at Washington Square.

Nomi Health will also provide free onsite COVID-19 vaccinations at this weekend’s event.

Kellie Call, the performing arts manager at Salt Lake City Arts Council, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about this year’s festival and how they plan to keep everyone safe.

For more information about the Living Traditions Festival, click here.