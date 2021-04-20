Easy ways to improve the value of your home

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The housing market in Utah is heating up. The spring through summer is the time when most people buy and sell their homes.

Licensed Real Estate Brooker at KW Westfield and Owner of Frampton Flip, Taylor Flampton, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss how to improve the value of your home with simple tricks.

Some of those tricks include:

First impressions matter: The front door can impact a buyer’s decision, as can the ‘runway’ from the door to the kitchen

Paint: This is another first impression that can be quick and easy to do

Add new light fixtures

Bathrooms: Flampton says kitchens and bathrooms are “usually what sell the house.” Making sure your bathroom (and your kitchen) are spruced up can help you sell

For more tips, watch the video above.

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone.

Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.