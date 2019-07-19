DWR warns that bears are out and active

As summer heats up Utah’s bears are out and active. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is warning people to be bear aware.
Scott Root from DWR joined Good Morning Utah to offer tips to keep you, your family and your property safe while in bear country.
