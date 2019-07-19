Newsfore Opt-In Form

DWR warns that bears are out and active

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

As summer heats up Utah’s bears are out and active. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is warning people to be bear aware.

Related: Tips to keep in mind around bears and baby deer

Scott Root from DWR joined Good Morning Utah to offer tips to keep you, your family and your property safe while in bear country.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS