DVD Tuesday offers films from the ‘Abominable’ to far-flung space

It seems pretty much any movie fan could find something to suit them this week. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to give his review of 4 new movies available to buy.

Abominable

A young woman named ‘Yi’ finds a lost Yeti and vows to return him to his family.

“Abominable” is a wonderfully animated and engaging film for audiences of any age. The film deals with grief, loss and finding one’s way through it. Those themes are delivered in such a way that they enhance the story, not over shadow it.

It gets an A and is rated PG.

Downton Abbey

The king and queen of England are coming to Downton and Crawley’s must rise to the occasion.

“Downton Abbey” the movie is simply an extension of the popular TV series that ran on American PBS stations from 2010 until 2015. The film, even if you’re not an “Abbeyfile,” is a well-heeled British movie that relies on characters, not special effect, to move the story.

“Downton Abbey” gets a B and is rated PG.

Rambo: Last Blood

In the film John Rambo, after nearly 40 years in hiding, is back on a quest for vengeance.

“Rambo: Last Blood” marks the end of the ‘Rambo’ franchise with an ultra violent and brutal final chapter.

Stallone manages to reach back nearly 4 decades and reboot his ‘John Rambo’ character adding a grimmer personality but still managing to satisfy anyone who is a fan of 80’s and 90’s action films.

“Rambo: Last Blood” may have its flaws, and despite the ultra-violence and graphic nature of the film, it never forgets its a simple revenge movie.

It gets a B and is rated R.

Ad Astra

In the film… An astronaut tries to uncover the truth about his missing father and his doomed expedition that now, 30 years later, threatens the universe.

“Ad Astra” is a special effects goldmine. The artistry behind the film’s CGI is about the best I have seen and underscored by the film’s incredible soundtrack, it is a wonderful blending of the two medias.

But that being said, the story placed in front of those special effects is less than desired. Brad Pitt’s performance, including his voice over narration, is too detached and eventually pushes the audience away. What we’re left with is a small story about searching for one’s dad.

“Ad Astra” is a good film, but not a great one.

It gets a C and is rated PG-13.

