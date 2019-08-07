Duplex fire forces residents to evacuate

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Fire Authority is investigating a fire at a multi-unit house early Wednesday morning.

Just before 1 a.m. firefighters were called out to a fire near 1583 West 4800 South. Firefighters said a neighbor called the police when they noticed smoke coming from the house.

When crews arrived, they said fire was coming from the door of the house and those living in the home had already evacuated.

Crews were able to put out the fire in fifteen minutes. No reports yet on damages, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.