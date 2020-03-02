Dual language immersion classes coming to more Canyons schools

Live Now
Dual language immersion classes offer students an opportunity to learn and apply a new language in a meaningful way and now more students in the Canyons School District will be getting the chance. The classes are coming to Altara Elementary and Midvalley Elementary. Nicole Svee-Magann, principal at Altara, joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the new programs.

To learn more visit Canyons School District website.

