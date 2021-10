SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On your next visit to Glendale Park, you could see some amazing art.

Tomorrow the Salt Lake City Arts Council is unveiling some beautiful local art now installed at Glendale Park.

They are kicking it off with a celebration for the neighborhood.

Joining Good Morning Utah to share more about what you can expect is the Public Art Program Manager with the Salt Lake City Arts Council, Renato Olmedo-González.