Don’t miss the latest TV show trailers and their reviews

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – See dreams come true in a light-hearted comedy series or the most recent season to an emotional doctor drama.
Film Critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah with your movie reviews.
For more information click here.
by: Makayla HarrisPosted: / Updated:
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – See dreams come true in a light-hearted comedy series or the most recent season to an emotional doctor drama.
Film Critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah with your movie reviews.
For more information click here.