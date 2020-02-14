Don’t feed deer or other Utah wildlife

Good Morning Utah
Posted: / Updated:

It can be tempting when you see a wild animal to try and feet it but you may actually be doing more harm than good.

Faith Heaton Jolley from the Division of Wildlife Resources joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how feeding the animals may cause serious problems.

To learn more visit the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website.

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss