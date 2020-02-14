It can be tempting when you see a wild animal to try and feet it but you may actually be doing more harm than good.
Faith Heaton Jolley from the Division of Wildlife Resources joined Good Morning Utah to talk about how feeding the animals may cause serious problems.
To learn more visit the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website.
What others are clicking on:
- A love letter to Sonic leads the Valentine’s Box Office
- No ‘Plan B’ for Olympics; questions over Chinese presence
- Film Day on the Hill
- Don’t feed deer or other Utah wildlife
- 5th straight sellout for season-opening Daytona 500