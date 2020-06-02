Donate blood in celebration of 50th anniversary of Dracula vs. Frankenstein

This week Film critic Tony Toscano spoke with Nicole Tang, Mary Hamilton on “Batwoman.” The show is now filming season 2, although it was recently announced the main character Batwoman will be recast. You can watch Batwoman on our sister station CW30.

Plus, Tony spoke with the oldest living actor to play Dracula.

Raphael Peter Engel, (screenname Zandor Vorkov) is back from retirement for a good cause. To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Dracula vs. Frankenstein, Engel is encouraging people to watch the film and donate blood; not to feed him, but for a good cause.

To see more from Tony visit TalkingPictures.tv.