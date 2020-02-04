Doctor Sleep, the sequel to The Shining, comes home

DVD and Blu-ray Tuesday has come again and this time it brings a much-anticipated sequel with it. Film critic Tony Toscano joined Good Morning Utah to take about Doctor Sleep and other new movies out this week.

Playing with Fire

A team of firefighters have to deal with three rambunctious kids they rescued.

“Playing with Fire” is just a bubblegum film whose flavor runs out way too soon. There are a few laughs for the young kids, but overall, less than enjoyable for anyone over 11.

This has all the feeling of a 3rd rate ‘made-for-cable’ movie and is just plain forgettable.

It gets a D and is rated PG

Last Christmas

A woman, who has made some disastrous mistakes in her life, begins to put her broken pieces together when she meets a guy to good to be true.

“Last Christmas” is a surprisingly satisfying little Christmas movie about family, responsibility and redemption. Although a bit forced, the film manages to leave the audience with a good and positive ending.

Emilia Clarke is endearing as “Kate” who, during the course of the movie, begins to realize her true potential and the meaning of joy.

“Last Christmas” is a nice little package to open during the holiday season.

It gets a B and is rated PG-13.

Doctor Sleep

In the sequel to “The Shining,” Danny Torrance is now an adult self-medicating and doing all he can to rid himself of the horror he encountered at The Overlook Hotel. When he meets a young girl with similar powers, it begins a battle for the child’s soul.

“Doctor Sleep” is a well-balanced and meticulous sequel. With equal measures of acting, suspense and special effects, the film is not just an homage to the previous film, but an extension of it.

Director Mike Flanagan creates a world both familiar and yet different enough to avoid the pitfalls of repeating the first film. This is inspired film-making done by someone who knows and understands the story and its fans.

This is as good as a sequel gets.

“Doctor Sleep” gets an A and is rated R.

