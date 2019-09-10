Disney’s Aladdin remake is a great film to take home this week

Several new movies out today but film critic Tony Toscano says your best option might be the live-action Aladdin remake from Disney.

Included below are Tony’s full reviews of this week’s movie releases.

The Dead Don’t Die

A small town becomes a battleground as the undead begin rising from their graves.

“The Dead Don’t Die” could have been the next “Shawn of the Dead,” but the film lacked energy and any comedic spark that would have given the audience their money’s worth, especially with the talents of Bill Murray and Adam Driver in the lead roles.

Unlike the zombies in the film, “The Dead Don’t Die” dies 30 minutes in and stays dead.

Pass it by! It gets a D and rated R.

John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum

“John Wick 3” begins just after the events in ‘Chapter 2’ as our gun-toting hero now has a $14 million dollar price on his head.

The film starts off with the non-stop high violent action that you’d expect from a “John Wick” sequel. But somewhere around the 40-minute mark, the movie becomes tiresome, confusing and repetitious.

And that’s the core problem with a franchise action film. Once you’ve peaked, you have nowhere to go.

In the end “John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum” kills everything including any fun or any desire to see a chapter 4.

It gets a D and is rated R.

Aladdin

Disney’s live-action version of their 1992 Oscar award-winning animated film.

After not being too impressed with the release, earlier this year, of “Dumbo,” Disney bounced back with this sure-fire, audience-pleasing hit under the direction of Guy Ritchie.

“Aladdin” is simply magical and grants the viewer its wish to be entertained. Of course, there will be comparisons to the animated film, and that’s ok. But this revisit has its own pace and heart.

Will Smith and the main cast are spot-on and offer up exuberant performances with spectacular special effects and a wonderful score by Disney alum Alan Menken.

All in all, “Aladdin” is excellent.

It gets an A and is rated PG.

