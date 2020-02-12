The first votes of the 2020 primary election are in and Senator Bernie Sanders is leading the pack. Morgan Lyon Cotti, from the Hinckley Institute of Politics, joined Good Morning Utah to discuss the results and home they might apply to the rest of the country.
To learn more, visit the Hinckley Institute of Politics’ website.
What others are clicking:
- Need for blood while fighting cancer
- Discussing the first primary election results with the Hinckley Institute of Politics
- 10-year-old dies two days after dad killed in Moab crash
- Live at 1pm ET: Drivers to face bright lights, fun questions at Daytona 500 Media Day
- Austin Dillon hopes to repeat history with win for grandfather, No. 3 car