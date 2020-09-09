Dinner Crafts by Lemon & Sage Market makes meals easy

Busy parents, listen up! Don’t have time to cook? Let Lemon & Sage Artisan Kitchen do it for you! We stopped by the brand-new business to meet owner Shannon Källåker, and learn how Dinner Crafts by Lemon & Sage Artisan Kitchens will save you time, and replace your trip to the drive through. With tasty pre-made meals you can order, you save yourself time on cooking, and clean-up.

We tried our hand at prepping signature menu items chicken taquitos, and chicken tandoori, and learned that the menu varies monthly with over fifty items to choose from. There is something for everyone, including authentic Swedish cuisine, and gluten-free options.

You can make 8 family size (feeds 6-8) or 16 regular size (feeds 3-4) freezer dinners in about 2 hours. They offer a different menu of 8 dinners every month. Some dinners go in the crockpot or Instant Pot, and some are also baked in the oven or prepared on the stove top.

There are 4 different menu items each week. You may choose two or all four for pick-up. Meals are kid tested, and dinner sizes made for Utah families.

Visit Dinner Crafts at 145 S Pleasant Grove Blvd Suite B in Pleasant Grove and online at lemonandsagemarket.com