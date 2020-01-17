Developing and improving hunter skills at education challenge

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The NRA’s Youth Hunter Education Challenge is just around the corner.
It’s a program that helps young hunters, ages 10 to 18 who have already passed hunter education to develop and improve their hunting, marksmanship and safety skills.
Shooting Sports Manager, Levi Bassett joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the challenge.
For more information about the challenge, click here.
