Develop Ogden to host coding contest

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah has become the home to a variety of tech business and software developers and now a group wants to bring programmers to Ogden. Casey Elliot with Develop Ogden joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the effort and a coding contest they are holding to encourage developers.
To learn more about the event visit Develop Ogden’s website.
Latest Posts:
- Three men arrested after police find missing person from Sandy shot to death in Tooele County
- The wAIRhouse trampoline park closes doors due to COVID-19
- Police asking for public’s help in identifying second suspect involved in Magna shooting
- What will you spend your money on post lock down?
- University of Utah to host in-person classes fall of 2020