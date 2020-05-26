Develop Ogden to host coding contest

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah has become the home to a variety of tech business and software developers and now a group wants to bring programmers to Ogden. Casey Elliot with Develop Ogden joined Good Morning Utah to talk about the effort and a coding contest they are holding to encourage developers.

To learn more about the event visit Develop Ogden’s website.

